Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 660.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

BX traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.45. 986,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

