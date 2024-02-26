Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Up 1.5 %

CWH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.56. 402,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

