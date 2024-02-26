Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

