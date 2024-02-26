Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,341,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.62.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

