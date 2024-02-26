Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.02. 1,196,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $512.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.73 and a 200-day moving average of $458.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

