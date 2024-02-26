Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $543,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 240.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.59. 409,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,841. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.89%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

