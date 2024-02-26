Truvestments Capital LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRAM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,557 shares of company stock valued at $572,522 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRAM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. 51,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,720. The company has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

