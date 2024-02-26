Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. 2,723,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Profile



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

