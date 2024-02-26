Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 321 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

