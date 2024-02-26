Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 466 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.45. 73,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.15. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

