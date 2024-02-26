Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Mativ worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mativ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mativ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mativ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 249,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of MATV stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $16.02. 188,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $868.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.07%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

