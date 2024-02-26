Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 28,751.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. 42,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $88.48.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.