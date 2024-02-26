Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MLPA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

