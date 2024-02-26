Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.