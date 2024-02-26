Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $47.98. 843,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,885. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $48.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

