Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $12.20 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.97. 2,631,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

