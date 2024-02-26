Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.