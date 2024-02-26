Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $589,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $17.29 on Monday, hitting $788.26. 533,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,653. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.