Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,197. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.