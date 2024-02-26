Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

XBI stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,403. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

