Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.74. 310,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $239.02. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.