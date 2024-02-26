Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 294 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 231,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $127.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

