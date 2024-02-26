Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.09. 570,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,316. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

