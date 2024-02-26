Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,870. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $234.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average is $209.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.