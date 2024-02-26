Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 980 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $509.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average is $458.70. The company has a market cap of $393.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

