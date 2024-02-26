Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AGG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,185. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

