Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $434.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $412.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.14.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $459,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.