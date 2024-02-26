Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,668,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,581,889. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.