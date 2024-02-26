UBS Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $130.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ANF traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 192,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,844. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

