UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

