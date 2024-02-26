UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $23.33 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

