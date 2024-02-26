Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $49.48 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

