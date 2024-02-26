Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.