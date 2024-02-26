UMA Price Hits $4.19 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. UMA has a market capitalization of $328.99 million and $33.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00007681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,167,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,436,572 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

