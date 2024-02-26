UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UniFirst by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in UniFirst by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in UniFirst by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.