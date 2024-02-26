Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 47388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

