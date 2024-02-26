Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

UNP stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

