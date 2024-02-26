United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,782. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

