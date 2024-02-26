United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

