United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $12.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $671.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

