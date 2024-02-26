United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

