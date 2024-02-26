University of Wisconsin Foundation Invests $5.25 Million in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

University of Wisconsin Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. Akero Therapeutics makes up approximately 6.0% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. University of Wisconsin Foundation owned 0.19% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock worth $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. 417,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,389. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.43.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

