Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy makes up about 11.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.10% of Ur-Energy worth $40,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of URG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 443,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,269. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 116,054 shares of company stock valued at $183,078 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

