US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.
US Foods Trading Up 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
