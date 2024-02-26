Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Evercore ISI

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of VAL opened at $67.15 on Friday. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valaris by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

