Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 3.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.08 on Monday, hitting $145.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,652. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

