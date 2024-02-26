Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.