Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

