Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.69. 4,019,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888,459. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

