Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

