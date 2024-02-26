Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $39.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $39,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 393,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,345. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.